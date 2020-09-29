This article is an excerpt from my upcoming book about Data Oriented Programming. The book will be published by Manning, once it is completed (hopefully in 2021). More excerpts are available on my blog. Enter your email address below to get notified when the book is published.



This chapter is an attempt to illustrate what are the core principles of Data Oriented Programming as I understand them. It is highly influenced by my programming experience in Clojure, but I believe that those principles are language agnostic.

One could adhere to them in an Object Oriented (OO) language like Java or C# and one could break them in a Functional Programming (FP) language like Ocaml, Haskell, JavaScript (or even in Clojure).

In fact, in this chapter, I am going to illustrate how those principles could be applied or broken in JavaScript, a programming language that supports both FP and OOP.

The principles of Data Oriented (DO) Programming are:

Each principle is explored in a separate article.

I encourage you to start your exploration from Principle #1: Separate code from data.

Enjoy!